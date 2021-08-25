Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $98.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

