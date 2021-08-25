Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of HealthEquity worth $96,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

