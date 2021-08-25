Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $94,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

