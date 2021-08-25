Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Roku worth $99,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 429,709 shares of company stock valued at $169,495,398 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $356.82 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $145.86 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.27. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

