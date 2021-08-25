Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $95,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

