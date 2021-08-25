Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $91,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.33. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.