Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 63.63% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $94,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,957,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.