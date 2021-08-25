Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $104,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

