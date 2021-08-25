Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 161,084 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $99,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $153,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

