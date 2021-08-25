Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 234,628 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Caesars Entertainment worth $92,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,388,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

