Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 515,512 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.75% of Astec Industries worth $96,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

