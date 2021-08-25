Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 9.27% of ADTRAN worth $92,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

