Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Newmont worth $104,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Newmont by 196.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 946,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.