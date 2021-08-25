Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,241 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of DexCom worth $93,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 41.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,951 shares of company stock worth $31,614,157. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $515.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $527.10. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

