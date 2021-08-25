Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 160,250 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $90,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

