Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 167,810 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Sealed Air worth $94,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

