Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,268 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $92,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE COP opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

