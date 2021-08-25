Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,684 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $97,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.