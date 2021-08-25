Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 552,656 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 552,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.61% of Sykes Enterprises worth $98,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.