Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Altria Group worth $96,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

