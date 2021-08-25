Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $98,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

