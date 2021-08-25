VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Down 0.4%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV)’s share price were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 1,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.