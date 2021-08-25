Vidulum (VDL) Hits Market Cap of $93,407.84

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $93,407.84 and approximately $224.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004650 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 87.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

