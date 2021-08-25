VINchain Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $210,237.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

