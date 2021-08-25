Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 6.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

