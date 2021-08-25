Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $232.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.