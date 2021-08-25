Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $110,118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.