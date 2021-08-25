Vital Farms, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vital Farms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.52 million and a P/E ratio of 89.95. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,766 shares of company stock worth $18,652,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

