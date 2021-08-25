VITE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.10 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, VITE has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057706 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,829,161 coins and its circulating supply is 487,258,051 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

