Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.25

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 99361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVHY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

