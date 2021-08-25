Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.59 ($38.34).

Separately, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of VIV opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.90. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

