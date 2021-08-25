VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0010 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $233,441.60 and $338.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.90 or 0.00773698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00098790 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.