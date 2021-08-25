Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.41. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,847. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 139,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $153,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

