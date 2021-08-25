Voyager Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.27 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00007653 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $831.15 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.