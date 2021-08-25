Voyager Token Reaches Market Cap of $831.15 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00007653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $831.15 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

