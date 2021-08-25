VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 1st

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ VPCBU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $13,701,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $12,064,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $11,672,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $9,860,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $5,916,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

