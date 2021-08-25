Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70. Vroom has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,227.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,184 shares of company stock worth $4,591,163. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

