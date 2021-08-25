Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.15 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $78.77 million and $2.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.