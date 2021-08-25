Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.53 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00010323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $95.53 million and $3.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.55 or 0.00782398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

