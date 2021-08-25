Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO Purchases $25,078.46 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts purchased 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vyant Bio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 163,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

