Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,311. Wabash National has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $761.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

