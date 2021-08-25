Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €144.00 ($169.41) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €148.18 ($174.33).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €146.50 ($172.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €146.35 ($172.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €129.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

