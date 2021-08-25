Wall Street Games Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

