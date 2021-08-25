Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $56,424,257.28 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44.

WMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

