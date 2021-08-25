Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $125,150,896.70 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. 7,278,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.60.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.