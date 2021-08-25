Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,447 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

