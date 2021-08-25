Warp Finance Achieves Market Cap of $717,191.95 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $717,191.95 and approximately $331,116.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $153.44 or 0.00320712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 84.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

