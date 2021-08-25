Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $20.58 million and $453,739.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.91 or 0.99987615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01021590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06580509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.