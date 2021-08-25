Wayfair (W) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $392.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $345.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $355.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Wayfair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/16/2021 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $286.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.80. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

