WazirX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62.97 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $506.48 million and $62.97 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00158640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.23 or 0.99978190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01048234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.71 or 0.06584647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

